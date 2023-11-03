Everyone present at Ravens practice before Seahawks game

Morgan Moses, dressed in a Ravens-branded groutfit, walked onto the practice field to a slow clap from his fellow offensive linemen Friday.

Although Moses (shoulder) did not participate in any activities during the open viewing period, with his arrival, every Ravens player on the active roster was accounted for at the final practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The right tackle missed some snaps at the end of the game against the Arizona Cardinals, but coach John Harbaugh later explained the team was trying to limit Moses’ workload and give Patrick Mekari some reps with the game in hand.

Moses missed Baltimore’s Week 5 game at Pittsburgh with a shoulder injury, ending an iron man streak of 134 straight games dating back to his rookie season in Washington in 2014.

He returned the next week for the win over the Tennessee Titans in London and has played every game since. When the Ravens returned from Arizona, Harbaugh once again said on Monday and Wednesday there was nothing to be concerned about regarding injuries.

Morgan Moses, Ronnie Stanley and Ben Cleveland were all back at practice, although Patrick Mekari practiced in Moses place on the first line. pic.twitter.com/wRk7XU2xcq — Giana Han (@giana_jade) November 3, 2023

Moses missed both Wednesday and Thursday practices before showing up Friday. Mekari practiced with the first-stringers on the line in his place.

The line got two other people back who started the week out. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) returned for Thursday’s practice and participated Friday as well. Guard Ben Cleveland (illness) did not participate in the first two practices of the week but was out there Friday.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (illness), the other player who missed Thursday’s practice, also participated Friday, as did safety Marcus Williams (hamstring), who has been limited so far this week.