With the challenge of the Cleveland Brown’s shutdown defense looming, the Ravens saw one of their top offensive lineman take a step back Friday.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and missed two games. He returned to practice Wednesday and practiced Thursday as well. But in the final practice ahead of the Ravens’ trip to Cleveland, Stanley was noticeably absent.

The other five absences were consistent with those missing Wednesday and Thursday. Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and Rashod Bateman (hamstring), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (ankle) and David Ojabo (ankle) were not at practice.

In positive news for the Ravens, three other players who recently returned from injury participated in practice. Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) practiced Wednesday and remained a participant through the week. His return takes on extra importance considering the Browns have the best run defense and the best pass rush in the league through three games.

Running back Justice Hill returned Thursday in a limited capacity and practiced Friday as well. He will provide depth for Gus Edwards, who had to carry the bulk of the workload in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts before taking hit and being evaluated for a concussion. He has since been cleared to practice.

Although the secondary has performed well despite injuries, safety Marcus Williams’ return would mean more depth for players who saw high snap counts last week. He also returned Wednesday and practiced throughout the week.

Cleveland quarterback out

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been practicing in a limited capacity. On Friday, he made only two throws during the portion of practice open to media viewing.

#Browns Deshaun Watson tossed just 2 balls in early drills open to the media pic.twitter.com/oOlUIssuw0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 29, 2023

Although his game was filled with mistakes and questionable decisions, Watson completed 27 of 33 passing attempts for 289 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Titans last week. He also rushed for 16 yards on four attempts.

Watson and the Browns are 2-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the Ravens.