JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A week after suffering a minor knee injury, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton will play Sunday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hamilton was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with a reported knee sprain but participated fully Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday that there was a “good” chance of him playing. Hamilton will be key in the Ravens’ defense against Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, who had 11 catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a loss last week to the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Malik Cunningham, offensive linemen Sam Mustipher and Sala Aumavae-Laulu, and cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Damarion “Pepe” Williams are healthy scratches for the Ravens.

The Jaguars will be without starting cornerback Tyson Campbell (quadriceps) and starting safety Andre Cisco (groin). Starting offensive linemen Walker Little (hamstring) and Ezra Cleveland (knee), who were questionable after limited weeks in practice, are active.