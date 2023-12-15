Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has a “good chance” of playing Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday.

Hamilton, who’s been limited in practice this week with a left knee injury suffered in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams, said Wednesday that he felt “pretty good” but that his availability was “up in the air.” He wore a brace on his knee Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’ll just how he does next couple of days,” Harbaugh said Friday. “But he’s in a good place right now.”

Hamilton, a first-round pick last year, has been one of the Ravens’ most important players on defense this season. With him on the field, according to TruMedia, the Ravens have allowed just 4.2 yards per play and posted a success rate of 63.7%, which would rank first and second in the NFL, respectively.

The Ravens have solid depth in the slot if Hamilton is unavailable, including cornerbacks Arthur Maulet and the newly activated Damarion “Pepe” Williams. Outside cornerback Marlon Humphrey has also lined up inside.

The Jaguars’ passing game will again be without slot receiver Christian Kirk, quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s favorite target. Kirk was placed on injured reserve last week with a core muscle injury.

Note: Quarterback Tyler Huntley, who missed practice Thursday for the birth of his child, a baby boy named Tyler Jr., was back at practice Friday.