The Ravens did not look like the AFC’s top team Sunday night, but they became the first team in the conference to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a 23-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Baltimore improved to 11-3 and retained possession of the coveted No. 1 seed.
Here’s how each position group graded out.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson was up to his old tricks, bobbing around the pocket, weaving through the arms of defenders. Jackson paced the Ravens’ running game by scooping up 97 yards and extending his lead as the NFL’s top rushing quarterback this season. Though he collected just 171 through the air and threw an ugly interception, he was in complete command of Todd Monken’s offense, spreading the ball to seven different receivers.
Grade: B
Running backs
Keaton Mitchell was on his way to his first double-digit-carry game of the season, collecting 73 years on just nine totes. Then, he went down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Now, his season is over. It’s a devastating blow, especially considering Gus Edwards’ recent struggles (just 58 yards on 16 carries Sunday night). As the Ravens seek to cobble together a decent running game without their emerging rookie, they may have to rely on Justice Hill (23 yards on five carries) or perhaps practice squad resident Melvin Gordon more over the season’s final three weeks.
Grade: C+
Offensive line
This was not a banner day for a Ravens offensive line that has been hampered by injuries. Ronnie Stanley’s right knee looked shakier than ever as the left tackle battled pass rusher Josh Allen. Right tackle Morgan Moses struggled against former No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. The Ravens were careful with Stanley and Moses, giving each an offensive series off his feet, but Stanley still left the game in the fourth quarter while being evaluated for a concussion. Daniel Faalele and Patrick Mekari fared no better in relief.
Grade: D+
Pass catchers
The Ravens got significant production from an, ahem, unlikely source Sunday night. Tight end Isaiah Likely led all Ravens pass catchers with five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown. His 26-yard, highlight-reel grab over two defenders in the third quarter showed why coach John Harbaugh has continued to back Likely in the absence of star Mark Andrews. Rashod Bateman appeared ready to break out of his seasonlong slump with three first-half grabs but did not register a catch after halftime. Strangely, Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers combined for just two catches and 18 yards.
Grade: C+
Defensive line
It took the Ravens’ pass rush a while to get going, but eventually it got in the face of a slightly hobbled Trevor Lawrence. Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike continued his transcendent season, notching his 12th sack, forcing a fumble from Lawrence. It was a quiet game for outside linebackers Odafeh Oweh and Jadeveon Clowney, but the Ravens’ interior defensive line proved stout.
Grade: B
Inside linebackers
Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen were downhill thumpers, holding the Jaguars to just 75 rushing yards. Though the duo has combined for just five sacks this season, their constant deception keeps opposing quarterbacks on their toes. Lawrence finished with 264 passing yards, but the Jags went 0-for-3 in the red zone, thanks in large part to the play of Smith and Queen.
Grade: A
Defensive backs
Kyle Hamilton is your favorite broadcaster’s favorite safety. NBC’s Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth were gushing over the second-year star, and for good reason. Hamilton was the Ravens’ leading tackler, and his versatility was once again on full display against the Jaguars. Cornerback Arthur Maulet was burned by Jags wideout Jamal Agnew on a 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter. But Brandon Stephens and Marlon Humphrey played tight coverage on receivers Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley. Safety Marcus Williams just can’t seem to escape the injury bug, leaving Sunday’s game with a groin injury.
Grade: B+
Special teams
Tylan Wallace had no more magic Sunday night, picking up just 3 yards on his only punt return. Justin Tucker went 3-for-3 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points.
Grade: B
Coaching
Mike Macdonald’s case for Assistant Coach of the Year continues to get stronger. The Ravens’ defense put the clamps on Lawrence and the Jags, who converted just three of their 13 third-down attempts. Monken’s game plan remains frustratingly pass heavy at times.
Grade: A-
Cris Collinsworth’s laugh
Billions of years from now, after the world’s nations have fallen, after the sun has been extinguished, Collinsworth will be there, laughing at something only he thinks is funny.
Grade: H (for haha)
