Running back Jake Funk’s addition to the Ravens’ practice squad will bring him close to home for Christmas, and it comes during a difficult holiday season.

“My mom, she was extremely joyful that I could be home for the holidays with her,” Funk said. “My dad just recently passed away here last summer. So being able to come home for her first holidays home alone is something that is just super special for me.”

Funk, who was born in Gaithersburg, will add depth to a running back room that recently lost rookie Keaton Mitchell to a season-ending knee injury. Nobody wants to see another player get injured, but the opportunity for Funk has made his family’s holiday season a little brighter.

Funk was the 2015 Maryland Gatorade Player of the Year out of Damascus High School before he went to the University of Maryland and was named third-team All-Big Ten in his final season with the Terps.

Funk left Maryland third on the school’s all-time list for most yards per carry in a single season — a feat he accomplished after two ACL tears in college. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round of the 2021 draft.

Jake Funk of Maryland celebrates with Tyler Baylor after scoring a touchdown against Penn State in 2020. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Early in his rookie season, Funk was placed on injured reserve, but the Rams activated him in time to join the team on its run to Super Bowl LVI, a 23-20 win. That was the same game Odell Beckham Jr., now with the Ravens, tore his ACL. Funk is excited to reunite with the veteran receiver.

“I love OBJ,” Funk said. “We spent a good amount of time together in LA, and he’s somebody that I have a lot of love for.”

After the Super Bowl, Funk bounced around the league, often to the practice squad. He went from Los Angeles to New Orleans to Indianapolis (where he was on the active roster for one game in 2022 and four games this year) to Miami. He was released by the Dolphins on Nov. 18.

The Ravens weren’t on Funk’s radar before this week. He was on his way to work out elsewhere when he got the invitation. Saying “yes” was a “no-brainer,” he said.

As the Ravens set their sights on what would be Funk’s second Super Bowl, the 25-year-old hopes to help in any way possible. He’s ready to prepare the starters by contributing to the scout team, and if he’s called upon to play, he’s ready for that as well.

“There’s Super Bowl talent and Super Bowl intentions on this team,” Funk said. “And I’m somebody that has been fortunate enough to be able to have won one of those in my career and just be able to come in and help this team in any which way possible, and that’s what I’ve set myself out to do.”

Sure, count us out

The San Francisco 49ers are 5 1/2-point favorites despite the teams’ matching records and matching places atop their conferences. Quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t fazed — in fact, he prefers it that way.

“I’m cool,” Jackson said while giving two thumbs-up. “I don’t want them to pick us. I like being the underdog. I believe we play better when we’re doubted and people aren’t choosing us to win the game.”

It’s only the second time this season the Ravens come in as the underdogs. In Week 2, the Cincinnati Bengals were 3 1/2-point favorites. It’s also the second-largest line in favor of a Ravens opponent when Jackson is the starter.

Being considered the underdog might come with benefits. It provides a challenge for the Ravens to answer, and it means people might underestimate them. But the defense didn’t exactly agree with Jackson’s feelings about being viewed as the underdog.

“I think people have jobs,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “Whatever ratings or whatever betting sites there is, I think they have jobs so they have to come up with something. But, at the end of the day, I have the utmost respect and the utmost trust in every single guy I go to war with. And it don’t change this Sunday.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton sees a dichotomy in the label. He doesn’t feel like the team is the underdog in terms of talent and success. However, he does feel the Ravens have been the underdog in how they’re treated.

“I don’t know what it is, whether it’s the lack of prime-time games that we’ve gotten or whatever, but I think the 11-3s are not created equal right now, in terms of the 49ers versus us,” Hamilton said. “We feel a little disrespected by that.”

Monday provides a perfect opportunity to change the narrative.

They’re facing one of the best running backs in the league in Christian McCaffrey. They’re taking on MVP candidate Brock Purdy, who’s “making every throw that you can make as a quarterback,” Hamilton said. It’s a chance for the defense to showcase what it believes itself to be: the best unit in the NFL.

And if you’re going to look at the lines, well, Smith knows who he’s putting his money on.

“I’m betting on us 10 out of 10 times, 11 if you want to add one.”