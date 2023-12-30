The Ravens placed Jalyn Armour-Davis on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining the second-year cornerback through the end of the regular season.

Armour-Davis, a special teams contributor, hasn’t played or practiced since suffering a concussion in a Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. (He was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday’s walk-through but did not practice Thursday or Friday.) The 2022 fourth-round pick also dealt with what the team called a head injury early in his rookie season, along with hip and hamstring injuries this season.

In eight games in 2023, Armour-Davis has six tackles and 28 defensive snaps. He cannot be designated to return from injured reserve until he’s missed at least four games. The Ravens have two games remaining in their regular season and have wrapped up a playoff berth.

“Jalyn has all of the tools,” defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson said in August. “He has good footwork. He has top-end speed. The biggest thing with him is just consistency. Any great player or good player in the National Football League, they are consistent on a daily basis. So, some of the days that he comes out, ‘Hey, we need to ramp it up a little bit more,’ and he’s gaining confidence on every play. You notice he’s always in position. Now it’s about finishing when the ball is in the air.”

In a corresponding move, the Ravens signed practice squad wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to the 53-man roster. He joins four other first-round picks in the Ravens’ wide receiver room: Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens also promoted outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and defensive back Andrew Adams from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.