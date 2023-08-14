Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated off PUP list, returns to practice

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is finally back at practice.

After missing the first two-and-a-half weeks of training camp, Dobbins was activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list Monday. His return gives him four weeks to prepare for the Ravens’ Sept. 11 season opener against the Houston Texans.

Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he expected Dobbins, who also missed mandatory minicamp over an apparent unhappiness with his contract situation, to return “soon.” His injury has never been specified.

“The ball is in J.K.’s court,” Harbaugh said Tuesday of Dobbins, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. “We have talked. We talked again yesterday. We had a great conversation. I do expect him back very soon, but I don’t have anything to say about it. It’s up to J.K.”

Dobbins was one of the Ravens’ top performers after returning from arthroscopic knee surgery last year. He rejoins a crowded running back room coming off an impressive performance in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Melvin Gordon III and undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell combined for 19 carries and 96 yards along with three catches for 25 yards in the 20-19 win.

With Dobbins activated, Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser is the team’s only projected contributor who has yet to be cleared to practice. He remains on the non-football-injury list with a knee injury.

ESPN first reported Dobbins’ return.