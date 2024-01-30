Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz was named the Los Angeles Chargers’ general manager on Tuesday, the first departure in what could be a turbulent offseason in Baltimore.

Hortiz will work with Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens coach John Harbaugh, to help turn around a Chargers franchise that has just one playoff win over the past decade — a wild-card-round victory over the Ravens in Baltimore five years ago. The Chargers fired general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley in mid-December after the team fell to 5-9.

Hortiz, 48, joined the Ravens as a personnel assistant in 1998, working under former GM Ozzie Newsome. He later became a college scout and in 2009 was promoted to director of college scouting. Hortiz has served as director of player personnel under current GM Eric DeCosta since 2019, working with fellow director of player personnel George Kokinis as his chief personnel evaluators.

Hortiz, an Auburn graduate, has developed ties to college programs across the country from his days as a scout. He was a finalist for the New York Giants’ GM opening two years ago, which concluded with the hiring of Joe Schoen.

Hortiz’s exit could precede several departures on the coaching side. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is a finalist for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders’ head coaching vacancies, and other Ravens assistants are the in the mix for promotions.