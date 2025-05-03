The Ravens have agreed to terms on a contract with versatile offensive tackle Joe Noteboom, the team announced Saturday. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Noteboom, 29, was a third-round draft pick of the Rams in 2018 and played his first seven NFL seasons in Los Angeles, winning Super Bowl LVI three years ago. He appeared in 71 games and made 35 starts.

An ankle injury limited the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Noteboom to four games last season. He allowed two sacks and 15 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, while splitting time between left tackle (93 offensive snaps) and right tackle (127).

Noteboom has struggled in pass protection in recent years, allowing 11 sacks since 2022, but his signing should bolster the Ravens’ depth and flexibility up front. He’s played over 1,200 snaps at left tackle and over 400 snaps at both right tackle and left guard over his career, according to PFF. He also played 180 snaps at right guard in 2023.

The Ravens lost two of their most versatile linemen in free agency this offseason, with starting left guard Patrick Mekari signing a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars and reserve tackle Josh Jones signing a one-year, $4.8 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

Noteboom is the fourth offensive lineman the Ravens have added since the start of the NFL draft last week. They took Emery Jones Jr., who could stay at tackle or move inside to guard, in the third round. They also drafted developmental tackle Carson Vinson in the fifth round and guard Garrett Dellinger in the seventh.