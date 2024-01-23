The joke has been made that Ravens coach John Harbaugh went full “Saturday Night Fever” with his hip-swiveling dance after the team’s 34-10 win over the Houston Texans in the divisional round. It happened Saturday night, after all, and the team posted a picture of Harbaugh in the middle of the locker room striking a full-on disco pose.

Watch the tape of the celebration, which also includes rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers, tight ends coach George Godsey and offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris, among others, and you’ll see Harbaugh slightly hunched, taking big, bouncy steps, and swinging his arms toward the floor before waving what appears to be an imaginary lasso.

Artist Juliet Ames saw inspiration for one of her beloved salt box panels. Mayor Brandon Scott invoked the legendary Paradox nightclub and suggested Harbaugh was dancing to the Baltimore club track “Bring in the Katz” by KW Griff. Producer Mighty Mark used it as the cherry on top for his Super Bowl-inspired club track interpolating bits and pieces from comedian Stavros Halkias as his Ravens fan character Ronnie.

For a certain corner of Baltimore music fans, Harbaugh’s bobbing and swaying called to mind the intense theatrics and endless energy of Sam Herring, front man of the local synth-pop group Future Islands.

After years building a loyal following in the DIY world with performances that were part Shakespearean soliloquy, part big-tent revival preacher, Future Islands blew up in 2014 with a wonderfully emotive performance of “Seasons (Waiting On You)” on “The Late Show with David Letterman” that includes Herring thumping his chest, reaching out toward the camera in desperation and gyrating from one foot to the other.

Here, Instagram user @sameherre has spliced the clips together to show why the moves of Herring and Harbaugh sync up better than you’d expect. Click through to watch.

While the video is only about 30 seconds long, this unexpected combination of post-football revelry and heart-on-your-sleeves emotion is pure Baltimore bliss.

Future Islands are set to release their latest album, “People Who Aren’t There Anymore,” on Jan. 26.

