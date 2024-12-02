After giving a cryptic response about the availability of wide receiver Diontae Johnson in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Ravens coach John Harbaugh on Monday declined to elaborate on the situation, saying he wanted to wait.

“There’s some moving parts there that we’re going to have to figure out and explore, and just see where we’re at,” he said. “I know that’s not the answer you want, but that’s the best I can do in fairness to everybody right now.”

Asked if Johnson would still be with the Ravens following the Ravens’ Week 14 bye, Harbaugh referred to his first answer.

“I think, like I said, we just work it out, see where we’re at over the next few days this week,” he said.

Johnson, a trade deadline acquisition expected to bolster the Ravens’ receiving corps, came under scrutiny after Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He did not play a single snap despite a knee injury to Rashod Bateman that sidelined the wide receiver for much of the second half.

After the game, Harbaugh was asked about Johnson’s availability. “I’m not really ready to comment on that right now,” he said. “I will be — just don’t have enough information right now to talk about that.”

In four games, Johnson has just one catch on five targets for 6 yards this season. In his seven games with the Carolina Panthers before he was traded in a late-round pick swap, Johnson had 30 catches for 357 yards and three scores.

He was an occasional lightning rod for controversy in his stops with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. Last year, Johnson reportedly got into a heated argument with Steelers teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick before teammates broke up the incident, according to ESPN.

In his short stint with the Panthers, he ruffled some feathers with his comments about the team’s talent level (“Frustrated, but I can’t play every position on the field and make every play”) and play-calling (”We’re not the ones calling the plays. So our job is to go out there and execute every play that they call, and put it on film”).

Johnson did not speak to reporters after Sunday’s game, but quarterback Lamar Jackson said the Ravens “absolutely” need Johnson this season. “He’s a great receiver. We didn’t get him from the Panthers for nothing. I don’t think so.”