ORLANDO, Fla. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh set his glass of orange juice down and sent a quick text to quarterback Lamar Jackson to make sure nothing was up before addressing reporters from the NFL’s owners’ meeting.

Sitting at a roundtable in the JW Marriott, Harbaugh fielded questions about his new players and his former players, his new coaches and his former coaches.

Although he deferred a lot of the inquiries about the Ravens’ team-building plans to general manager Eric DeCosta, whose next planned press conference is April 9, Harbaugh provided insight into the moves the Ravens have already made, what the coaching staff is working on and the state of the current roster.

Here’s a list of things we learned from breakfast with Harbaugh:

Over before it began

With backup quarterback Tyler Huntley departing in free agency, the Ravens were poised for a potential backup quarterback battle. The question was, who would the contestants be?

When free agency hit, Malik Cunningham was the only potential backup left on the roster. He was a late addition in 2023, joining the Ravens ahead of Week 15. He practiced with both the quarterbacks, the wide receivers and special teams.

Then the Ravens re-signed Josh Johnson, a veteran who spent much of the season as the inactive third quarterback.

With most of the free agents off the market, the Ravens have the chance to add someone else to the room through the draft.

However, it does not seem like there will be a battle for the spot behind Jackson, based on Harbaugh’s remarks Monday.

“Josh will be the backup quarterback,” Harbaugh said. “He’s coming back. Thrilled to have him back. I think he can still play at a really high level. He knows the offense inside and out. He contributes to the offense. He and Lamar have a great relationship. So I think he brings so much to us.”

Ravens injury updates

The hype around outside linebacker David Ojabo was snuffed out quickly when he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 3. But it’s back now, at least for Harbaugh, who said Ojabo is healthy now.

“I think David’s going to just break out,” Harbaugh said. “I think he and Odafe are going to be partners in crime. I think those guys are going to play great together. They’re ready to roll, man.”

Offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees also saw what it was like to have expectations ruined by injury, except his came at the worst possible time. He tore his ACL at the NFL Combine. After being projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, Vorhees fell to the seventh round.

The Ravens took a chance on him, trading back into the draft to select the USC product. This season, they’ll get a chance to see what they have. Harbaugh said Vorhees is “full go,” and they’ll see him at the end of the offseason.

Farewell Moses

If you thought right tackle Morgan Moses was a good deal for the Ravens between his contract and his performance, then you made a pretty accurate assessment, Harbaugh said. Which is why it was “tough” for him to explain, in a vacuum, the Ravens’ decision to trade Moses to the New York Jets.

“He’s a heck of a player,” Harbaugh said. “Everybody loves him. He works hard. He’s productive, played through injuries last year and was on a team-friendly contract.”

Moses had an iron-man streak going of 134 straight games since his rookie year before his shoulder injury snapped it in Week 5. The streak ranked third among active offensive linemen.

Moses also received a 77.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He finished with a 75.9 pass blocking grade and a 77.2 run blocking grade, according to the site.

So to understand the move, Harbaugh said you have to look at the bigger picture.

“When you kind of step back and you look at the whole cap structure, it was tight,” Harbaugh said. “And that was an opportunity, I think, where, unfortunately, a trade — [you] pick up the cap space, create some cushion, a little bit ... and we have a younger player there [Daniel Faalele] that has a chance to kind of step forward and play well.”

But there’s no doubt about it: “That was a tough decision.”

Checking in on old friends

Despite his defection to the Ravens’ biggest rivals in free agency, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen and Harbaugh are going to be “friends forever.”

“I’ll give him a hug, I guess, before the game, and I’ll root for him, except for then,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens had to say farewell to many key players, with many of them becoming free agents during a year the team is tight against the cap.

They did not extend right guard Kevin Zeitler’s contract, and he left for the Detroit Lions. Harbaugh said the Lions are about to “get some of the best baked goods that they’ve ever had in their life” from Sara Zeitler and toughness, physicality and personality from Kevin.

Despite Harbaugh’s hopes, expressed at the NFL combine, the Ravens also could not extend wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Harbaugh wasn’t part of the negotiations but said it was probably a “numbers” thing and a mutual parting of ways.

However, there are a few players the Ravens still have hopes of bringing back, Harbaugh said.

Both Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney, veteran outside linebackers whose resurgence was key to the Ravens’ defensive success, are still on the market. There have been recent reports that Clowney has been talking to other teams. PFF projected Clowney to sign for $9 million a year, almost four times the amount he made in 2023 with the Ravens, and Van Noy to make $3.3 million a year, up from his $1.4 million contract with the Ravens.

“There’s optimism about both,” Harbaugh said. “Been texting with JD and Kyle here and there the last weeks. I’m hopeful we get there. I don’t know [on the timetable]. I think it’s just business.”

Harbaugh also said they’re going to “see how it shakes out” with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Dalvin Cook. The Ravens signed Derrick Henry but still need more depth behind him and Justice Hill, with Keaton Mitchell still recovering from his season-ending ACL surgery. DeCosta said at the scouting combine that he does not see this as a strong draft for running backs.

“[If] we bring those two guys back I’d be happy to do it,” Harbaugh said. “If we’re not able to do it, we’ll find some young guys.”

No update on Zay Flowers

Wide receiver Zay Flowers was the subject of a domestic assault investigation by Baltimore County Police following a 911 call to the area of his residence on Jan. 16.

A woman went to the police in Acton, Massachusetts, to report a “violent domestic incident” involving an NFL player in Owings Mills. She told police her boyfriend assaulted her and left bruises, and that his brother threatened the victim with a gun. But she declined to identify the player. Police connected the alleged assault to Flowers through social media, and shared the information with the Baltimore County Police.

But the woman declined further involvement, and Baltimore County Police closed the case due to the lack of information. Flowers was not charged.

Harbaugh did not have much to add at the owners’ meeting.

“No updates,” Harbaugh said. “I don’t really have any details on that. I don’t have — nothing I can really share on that right now.”

Following the first reports of the incident, a Ravens spokesperson put out a statement: “We take these matters seriously and will have no further comment at this time.” At the scouting combine, DeCosta did not provide an update and referred back to the original statement.

“We’re aware of the situation,” DeCosta said. “Obviously, domestic violence is something that we’re deeply concerned about, and we will continue to assess the situation as it unfolds.”