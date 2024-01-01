With the AFC’s No. 1 seed secured, the Ravens may look to rest some starters during Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But on Monday, coach John Harbaugh said he hasn’t made any personnel decisions yet.

The coaching staff will assess injuries over the next day or two before making an announcement, he said.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday led the Ravens to a 56-19 win over the Miami Dolphins, clinching an AFC North title and home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Ravens could sit Jackson, now the overwhelming favorite to win his second NFL Most Valuable Player award, and turn to backup Tyler Huntley.

Huntley is 3-5 as a starter over his four seasons in Baltimore. His last start came in the Ravens’ AFC wild-card-round loss to the Bengals a year ago, when he nearly outplayed Joe Burrow. A crucial goal-line fumble led to a Bengals defensive touchdown in a 24-17 loss.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This season, Huntley’s 6-for-9 for 57 yards and two touchdowns, with seven carries for 15 yards. Saturday’s game against the Steelers could be an audition for a backup job next season, as Huntley’s set to reach free agency next offseason. Veteran Josh Johnson and rookie Malik Cunningham, signed off the New England Patriots’ practice squad last month, could also play.

The Steelers, who are fighting for a wild-card berth, will continue to start Mason Rudolph. Kenny Pickett, a first-round pick in last year’s draft, has been medically cleared to return after “tightrope” surgery on his ankle, but Pittsburgh has averaged 32 points and 432.5 yards of offense per game since Rudolph took over.

Rudolph started against the Ravens in 2019 before leaving the game with a concussion. The Ravens ultimately won in Pittsburgh, 26-23, in overtime.