Weeks after the Ravens lost their veteran tight end Mark Andrews to injury, a veteran tight end hit the market when Zach Ertz was granted release from the Arizona Cardinals. It seemed fortuitous for Baltimore, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he’s satisfied with the current group.

“Any time a great player’s out there, sure, you look at it,” Harbaugh said. “But I would say this about that right now: We like our tight ends.”

In the Ravens’ first game without Andrews, second-year tight end Isaiah Likely stepped up as the team’s primary starter. He led the team in catches through the first half, with four grabs for 40 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Likely has also shown he can shine when responsibility is thrust on his shoulders. Last season, in his second start ever (both were due to injuries to Andrews), he had eight catches for 103 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the regular season.

With Andrews out against the Chargers, Likely took 73% of the snaps. Charlie Kolar played the other 27%. Kolar has mostly contributed on special teams up to this point, but he had one catch for 13 yards in the Ravens’ Week 2 game against the Bengals.

“The guys that we have, our young guys, they’re real guys, they’re real players,” Harbaugh said. “I think right now, we’ll roll with those guys.”

On top of that, Harbaugh said he is not ruling out the chance that Andrews comes back. Andrews underwent surgery on Nov. 21 after suffering a cracked fibula and ligament damage during the team’s Week 11 matchup against the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Cincinnati’s Logan Wilson used a hip-drop tackle to take Andrews down on Baltimore’s first drive.

“Mark is so darned tough,” Harbaugh said. “Mark’s one of those guys that really and truly eats, sleeps and breathes football. ... He’s going to do everything he can to get back down the road.”

Health is improving

After having the bye week to rest, Harbaugh said the team is feeling good about where it stands in terms of health.

The Ravens were able to overcome the Chargers’ prolific duo of quarterback Justin Herbert and wide receiver Keenan Allen without the help of cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but they should soon have their Pro Bowler in coverage again.

Humphrey had a non-contact calf injury in Week 10, but Harbaugh said things “are looking good.”

Harbaugh also said defensive lineman Justin Madubuike should be back as well. Madubuike played about two-thirds of the game against the Chargers but was in concussion protocol after the game. Madubuike has been a key part of the Ravens’ pass rush, becoming the first Raven since Terrell Suggs to record 10 sacks in one season.

When the team returns to practice Wednesday, Harbaugh said they’ll know more, but he feels good about getting both of those star players back.