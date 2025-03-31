PALM BEACH, Fla. — The next time Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson signs a contract, it’s going to be top value, John Harbaugh predicted.

When that will happen is still up in the air, but Harbaugh confirmed at the NFL’s annual owners meeting that conversations about Jackson are ongoing.

“There’s been conversations about that internally I know,” Harbaugh said. “How far along that is, I don’t know.”

In 2023, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million contract that reset the market for quarterbacks. It made him the highest-paid player at the time, but other teams have since awarded their quarterbacks larger contracts.

Harbaugh expects Jackson to retake the throne as highest paid player whenever the next contract comes about.

“The value is the top,” Harbaugh said. “When Lamar gets paid he’s gonna be the highest paid player in football, just like he was last time. I think every contract he signs probably until he decides to hang up his cleats he’s gonna be that guy.”

Although Jackson still has multiple years left on his contract, which expires in 2027, extension discussions are starting now because of upcoming jumps in his cap hit.

Jackson’s cap hit is going from $32.4 million in 2024 to $43.65 million in 2025. In 2026, his cap hit will jump to $74.65 million.

The Ravens, who have been tight against the cap in recent years, would be able to reduce his cap hit if they extend him and restructure his contract. They could convert some of his salary, which will be $20.25 million in 2025 and $51.25 the following year, into a signing bonus and prorate that over future years.

It would help them dance the “salary cap dance,” as Harbaugh called it. General manager Eric DeCosta, who is not scheduled to speak at the annual meeting, said at the NFL scouting combine that large contracts like Jackson’s and others’ meant they wouldn’t be too active in free agency and would have to rely on the draft. An extension wouldn’t completely change their status, but it would give them more wiggle room.

“Sooner or later that’s definitely gonna have to happen,” Harbaugh said.

Tush push debate

When asked about the play that was coined the “tush push” after the Philadelphia Eagles found success pushing quarterback Jalen Hurts up the middle on fourth down, Harbaugh called it a “football play.”

That’s a simple comment that says a lot about where Harbaugh stands on the move to ban it. When he was asked about the move to ban the hip-drop tackle last season, he said it wasn’t a football play.

While the Ravens don’t use their quarterback, they utilized the tush push this year by having their tight ends carry the ball. And, should the play remain legal, they’ll continue to do so.

“If they have still in the game we’ll still be doing it with Mark [Andrews],” Harbaugh said. “If they take it out of the game then we won’t.”

Harbaugh said his opinion could change based on medical findings.

“If it’s determined that it’s an injury-risk play, which I think is what the doctors are concerned about right now, then that’s something that we have to address,” Harbaugh said. “If we don’t, if we don’t think it’s an injury risk play, then it’s just a play in football. I’m looking forward to the discussion. We really haven’t decided our position on that yet.”

Replacing Justin Tucker

The Ravens haven’t said whether they will be moving on from Justin Tucker in the near future, but they will be prepared for when that time comes.

The NFL is investigating Tucker after 16 women alleged that he engaged in inappropriate behavior during sessions. Two spas said they banned him. Tucker has maintained his innocence in the two statements he made.

Ahead of the report about the allegations, Tucker was already struggling on the field, finishing with a career-worst field goal percentage. The Ravens maintained that they had confidence in him but also said they’d explore all options.

One option would be to draft a kicker, and Harbaugh said this is a good draft for kickers. He did not confirm whether that is a guarantee for them, though.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of layers to that whole conversation,” Harbaugh said. “But it’s something we have to do, no matter what, at this point in time. You always got to do your due diligence. We’ll be prepared to do that on draft day if we feel like we need to and if the right guy’s there.”

State of the secondary

After the overhaul of the secondary in the middle of the season, the Ravens went through more change this offseason as they let cornerback Brandon Stephens walk in free agency and cut safety Marcus Williams.

They certainly need some depth, Harbaugh said, but he feels good about the options they have. The way the Ravens finished the season after switching their starting safeties to Kyle Hamilton and Ar’Darius Washington in Week 11 gives Harbaugh hope moving forward.

“I was surprised in the midst of it that we were struggling the way we were,” Harbaugh said. “I just felt like those weren’t — you didn’t see some of those problems cropping up. ... But the fact that we were able to get it turned around, collaboratively. We got together. We worked on it. We got it fixed in a real big way. I was really proud of us.”

A lot of the secondary’s success has and will continue to rely on health, Harbaugh pointed out. He’s got confidence in rookie cornerback TJ Tampa, who was injured for the majority of the season, as well as cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis. He’s excited about the Chidobe Awuzie signing and said he’s been one of the best cornerbacks in the league — when he’s healthy.

“So our goal’s to get him back out there, get him healthy, really work with all the soft tissue stuff and try to do the best we can to bring him back to where he’s at a high level of play,” Harbaugh said.

He even pointed out Washington’s ability to play the nickel to give them some options. However, if he gets to choose, he would have cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the slot.

“Nobody plays like Marlon,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no nickel who plays the way Marlon plays in the slot. He can play outside with the best of them. But I don’t think there’s anybody like Marlon in the slot.”

Ben Cleveland returns after DUI

One month after guard Ben Cleveland was pulled over and charged with a DUI for driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.178 — more than twice the legal limit — the Ravens re-signed him.

Harbaugh called it a “good, smart football move for us.”

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Harbaugh said. “When he comes in the game he plays solid football. He’s versatile. ... He wanted to be here. He wanted be with the Ravens. He appreciates his roles.”

Cleveland was expected to compete for a starting guard position ahead of last season but lost the spot early in training camp. He was a depth player on the line, occasionally coming in as a sixth lineman.

Harbaugh commended him for his special teams contributions, calling him “probably the best field goal protection guy in the league.”

However, the team is aware Cleveland will face discipline for his arrest.

“As far as the situation he had, that’s to be determined what the punishment will be for that,” Harbaugh said. “He understands that. We understand that as well.”

According to ESPN, the league’s policy regarding DUIs is: “Absent aggravating circumstances, discipline for a first offense will be a suspension without pay of three regular or postseason games.”