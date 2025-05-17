The Ravens have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with nose tackle John Jenkins, the team announced Friday, adding free-agent help to bolster their depth after Michael Pierce’s offseason retirement. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Jenkins, who will turn 36 in July, started all 34 games for the Las Vegas Raiders over the past two seasons. He finished third on the team last year with 21 run stops, according to Pro Football Focus.

The 6-foot-3, 327-pound Jenkins has 4.5 career sacks over 12 seasons. He had a career-high 61 tackles in 2023, including four for a loss, and had 46 tackles last season, with three for a loss.

Jenkins played 55% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps last season, but he should have a smaller role in Baltimore. With Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington leading the way for the Ravens’ defensive line last season, Pierce played just 20.4% of the defensive snaps.

The veteran nose tackle retired in March, but the Ravens did not sign a replacement nose tackle during the early waves of free agency. They also did not take a defensive lineman in the draft.

“We had a couple of guys late that got picked in late [rounds] in the draft that we were targeting potentially, and they got picked,” general manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft. “But I think we do have some options with street free agents and different things that we’ll have an opportunity to address that in some way.”