The Ravens will probably hold one joint practice this summer with both the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders, coach John Harbaugh said after Wednesday’s practice during organized team activities.

The Ravens and Colts would likely practice in Owings Mills ahead of their Aug. 7 preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium, while the Ravens would likely practice at the Commanders’ facility in Ashburn, Virginia, ahead of their Aug. 23 matchup at Northwest Stadium in Landover.

“We’ve just got to get the details worked out, but those are the ones we’re trying to set up right now,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens had a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin last season. They last hosted a joint practice in 2023, when they welcomed the Commanders to Owings Mills.

Harbaugh said this month that the Ravens had talked to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Commanders about holding joint practices but that they needed the NFL to release its preseason schedule before plans could be finalized.

“I’ve actually talked to some other coaches who we maybe could be playing to see if they’d be interested, and there’s expressed interest, so I think we will be having joint practices,” Harbaugh said at rookie minicamp. “Hopefully, we’ll have a day here. We’ll just have to see if it works out.”