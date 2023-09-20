RB Justice Hill among 8 Ravens missing at practice; RB Kenyan Drake signs with practice squad

Published 9/20/2023 2:35 p.m. EDT

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Justice Hill #43 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Zach Carter #95 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Justice Hill #43 of the Baltimore Ravens is tackled by Zach Carter #95 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Justice Hill was missing at the Ravens’ practice Wednesday, leaving the team with just one available running back on its 53-man roster.

Hill rushed 11 times for 41 yards and had three catches for 12 yards in the Ravens’ 27-24 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals. He split snaps with Gus Edwards in the wake of Week 1 starter J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

To bolster the group’s depth, the Ravens promoted practice squad running back Melvin Gordon III ahead of Week 2, though he didn’t play. On Wednesday, the team also signed Kenyan Drake to its practice squad. Drake had five starts in 12 games last year with the Ravens, rushing for 482 yards (4.4 per carry) and four touchdowns. The Indianapolis Colts, whom the Ravens face on Sunday, cut him at the end of training camp last month.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), who were hurt in Week 2, were also not practicing. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was absent as well.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) remain sidelined. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.