Justice Hill was missing at the Ravens’ practice Wednesday, leaving the team with just one available running back on its 53-man roster.

Hill rushed 11 times for 41 yards and had three catches for 12 yards in the Ravens’ 27-24 win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals. He split snaps with Gus Edwards in the wake of Week 1 starter J.K. Dobbins’ season-ending Achilles tendon injury.

To bolster the group’s depth, the Ravens promoted practice squad running back Melvin Gordon III ahead of Week 2, though he didn’t play. On Wednesday, the team also signed Kenyan Drake to its practice squad. Drake had five starts in 12 games last year with the Ravens, rushing for 482 yards (4.4 per carry) and four touchdowns. The Indianapolis Colts, whom the Ravens face on Sunday, cut him at the end of training camp last month.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle), who were hurt in Week 2, were also not practicing. Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was absent as well.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee), center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) remain sidelined. Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.