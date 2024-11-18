The Ravens aren’t looking to sign another kicker or try any out despite Justin Tucker’s ongoing struggles, including two missed field goals in the team’s 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

“At this point? No. No, there’s no thought to that,” Harbaugh said. “You have to find that competition first, if you’re gonna be blunt about it. Where is that competition?”

Instead, their focus is on getting Tucker back to his old form, and Harbaugh said he has full confidence Tucker is capable of figuring things out. He pointed out the 54-yard field goal Tucker made after missing the first two, saying his form on that one is the Tucker they would like to see.

Harbaugh said he didn’t notice any issues with the other specialists in the field goal unit, long snapper Nick Moore and holder Jordan Stout.

Tucker is 16-for-22 on the season, a career-worst 72.7% field goal percentage, and has made three of his seven attempts from 50 yards and beyond.

Harbaugh reiterated that Tucker is “our best option” and that it’s up to him and his teammates to make sure the “balls go straight.”

“So, competition right now? At this time? No, that’s not something we want for Justin,” Harbaugh said. “We just gotta compete to get better. Make those kicks.”