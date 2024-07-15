The Ravens have placed running back Keaton Mitchell and rookie cornerback T.J. Tampa on the physically-unable-to-perform list and rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac on the non-football-injury list ahead of the start of training camp.

Mitchell, who’s targeting a midseason return from last year’s season-ending knee injury, is expected to miss training camp. If he remains on the PUP list once 53-man rosters are finalized, he’ll be required to miss at least the Ravens’ first four games.

Coach John Harbaugh said in late May that Mitchell’s rehabilitation is “on schedule, maybe ahead of schedule.” As a rookie last season, he rushed 47 times for 396 yards (8.4 per carry) and two touchdowns.

Tampa, a fourth-round pick, was a full participant through offseason workouts. His injury is unknown, but he can be activated off the PUP list at any time. The Ravens have good depth at the position, led by Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, as well as first-round pick Nate Wiggins.

Isaac, a third-round pick, missed most of the Ravens’ offseason workouts with a hamstring injury that Harbaugh said he suffered at a rookie minicamp practice in early May. Aside from outside linebacker David Ojabo, who’s also recovering from knee surgery, Harbaugh said the Ravens expected to have all of their sidelined players this offseason ready for training camp. Isaac, like Tampa, can be activated at any time off the NFI list.

Ravens rookies reported to Owings Mills for training camp Saturday, and veterans are due to report by this Saturday. Their first full-team practice will be held Sunday in Owings Mills.