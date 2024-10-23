Keaton Mitchell returned to Ravens practice Wednesday, pushing the explosive running back one step closer to a potential November debut.

Mitchell hadn’t practiced since suffering a significant knee injury in the Ravens’ Dec. 17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The Ravens now have 21 days to activate Mitchell, who averaged 8.4 yards per carry as a rookie, to their 53-man roster. Coach John Harbaugh said last week that he was “still very optimistic and positive” that Mitchell would contribute this season.

The Ravens haven’t needed Mitchell’s home run-hitting ability this year. They lead the NFL in rushing this year (210.9 yards per game), and running back Derrick Henry is a dark-horse candidate for league Most Valuable Player honors. Henry has an NFL-high 873 rushing yards and is averaging 6.5 yards per carry, the most of any player with at least 50 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens also opened the practice window of cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Armour-Davis can contribute on special teams and earned early-season snaps at outside cornerback for the secondary, which has struggled all year.