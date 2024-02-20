Ravens assistant coach Keith Williams is leaving for a job as the wide receivers coach for the New Orleans Saints, he confirmed Tuesday.

Williams, who joined the Ravens in 2021 as a pass game specialist and was named their assistant wide receivers coach in 2023, reportedly interviewed for the job on the Saints’ staff last week.

“LET’S WORK !!” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the move.

View post on Instagram
 

Under Williams and first-year wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, three Ravens receivers last season — rookie Zay Flowers and veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman — ranked among the NFL’s top 60 wideouts, according to ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics. Flowers set the Ravens’ single-season rookie record for receiving yardage (858) and catches (77).

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Williams, a talkative and energetic presence on the practice fields, had developed strong relationships with his receivers in Baltimore. Bateman reacted to the news Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a tearful emoji and wrote, “but damn.”

View post on Twitter

Lewis said in November that working with Williams, who’d previously worked with All-Pro wide receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, was “awesome.”

Read More

Will the Ravens designate Justin Madubuike with the franchise tag? The choice should be clear.

Ravens sign WR Nelson Agholor to contract extension through 2024

Was Rashod Bateman’s 2023 season a success? His stats and film tell different stories

“It’s been fantastic to get around a coach that is like-minded,” Lewis said. “We’re very focused on the details of receiver play and understanding each and every nuance that needs to take place, but we also are regular. It’s regular talking to people. It’s not talking like we’re some scientist or something we’re not. It’s been refreshing just to get around a guy that enjoys it just as much as you do, if not more.

“Keith has been awesome to lean on, awesome to learn from. I’m hopefully helping him the same way, and then we’re hopefully helping the group of receivers that we have. Hopefully, it permeates throughout the offense into the team as well. His excitement, his passion for receiver play and us has been great to be a part of.”

Williams’ departure from the Ravens’ offensive staff is the most significant yet this offseason. On defense, coach John Harbaugh has already lost coordinator Mike Macdonald, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, and associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jonas Shaffer

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Jonas Shaffer

Jonas Shaffer is a Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun. Shaffer graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring. 

More from Jonas Shaffer

Will the Ravens designate Justin Madubuike with the franchise tag? The choice should be clear.

Was Rashod Bateman’s 2023 season a success? His stats and film tell different stories

More From The Banner

Illustration of inmate sitting in corner of dark prison cell with cinder block walls, holding hands over his face. The wall to his right is covered with drawings that show a bookshelf, a bird and a window to the outside.

Why is the suicide rate so high at this Maryland jail?

Illustration shows a rear view mirror whose image shows many Virginia license plates. In the background is a lightly sketched streetscape of downtown Baltimore. A crab and the Natty Boh logo hang from the rear view mirror.

Why are so many Virginia license plates on Baltimore’s streets?

End of the road: Runner finishes goal to trek every Baltimore street

How Tupac and Biggie are helping the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra