Ravens assistant coach Keith Williams is leaving for a job as the wide receivers coach for the New Orleans Saints, he confirmed Tuesday.

Williams, who joined the Ravens in 2021 as a pass game specialist and was named their assistant wide receivers coach in 2023, reportedly interviewed for the job on the Saints’ staff last week.

“LET’S WORK !!” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the move.

Under Williams and first-year wide receivers coach Greg Lewis, three Ravens receivers last season — rookie Zay Flowers and veterans Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman — ranked among the NFL’s top 60 wideouts, according to ESPN’s receiver tracking metrics. Flowers set the Ravens’ single-season rookie record for receiving yardage (858) and catches (77).

Williams, a talkative and energetic presence on the practice fields, had developed strong relationships with his receivers in Baltimore. Bateman reacted to the news Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a tearful emoji and wrote, “but damn.”

Lewis said in November that working with Williams, who’d previously worked with All-Pro wide receivers Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, was “awesome.”

“It’s been fantastic to get around a coach that is like-minded,” Lewis said. “We’re very focused on the details of receiver play and understanding each and every nuance that needs to take place, but we also are regular. It’s regular talking to people. It’s not talking like we’re some scientist or something we’re not. It’s been refreshing just to get around a guy that enjoys it just as much as you do, if not more.

“Keith has been awesome to lean on, awesome to learn from. I’m hopefully helping him the same way, and then we’re hopefully helping the group of receivers that we have. Hopefully, it permeates throughout the offense into the team as well. His excitement, his passion for receiver play and us has been great to be a part of.”

Williams’ departure from the Ravens’ offensive staff is the most significant yet this offseason. On defense, coach John Harbaugh has already lost coordinator Mike Macdonald, defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson, and associate head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.