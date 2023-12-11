Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton (knee) has a chance to play Sunday, per coach John Harbaugh. He’s day-to-day with a reported knee sprain, though Harbaugh declined to confirm the injury.

Hamilton, who entered Week 14 as the only defender in the NFL with at least three sacks, two interceptions and one touchdown, left Sunday’s game in the third quarter with a knee injury and did not return. He was evaluated after Sunday’s game and underwent an MRI on Monday.

The Ravens, who are battling for the AFC’s top seed, face the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday night and the NFC West-leading San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day.

Hamilton has lined up as a deep safety on nearly 30% of his snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus, but his absence would be felt most acutely in the slot, where his versatile skill set bolsters the Ravens’ run defense, pass rush and coverage.

If Hamilton is unavailable, the Ravens could turn to cornerbacks Arthur Maulet, who struggled Sunday but has fared well in coverage this season, and Damarion “Pepe” Williams, who would have to be activated off injured reserve and has yet to play this season. Marlon Humphrey also has experience inside.

Still, the Ravens will need Hamilton healthy for a potential postseason run. His emergence this season has been vital in a defense that prioritizes versatility and adaptability.

“I told you from the beginning, in my first presser in the beginning of the year, I told you that [Hamilton] was going to be a Pro-Bowl type of player,” Ravens pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt said last month. “He does everything; he covers, he blitzes, he tackles. There’s nothing that kid can’t do. A lot of things that people don’t realize about him is … don’t let the baby face fool you. He’ll try to rip your face off. He’s a great player.”

Note: Harbaugh said wide receiver-returner Devin Duvernay’s absence “might be a little more extended” than Hamilton’s. Duvernay left Sunday’s game with a back injury. “We’ll learn more as the week goes on, but it could be more than a week, so we’ll just have to see,” Harbaugh said. Tylan Wallace, whose return touchdown sealed the Ravens’ win Sunday, is set to replace Duvernay at punt returner.