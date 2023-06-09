Ravens film study: What’s next in the evolution of safety Kyle Hamilton?

“It’s June 6, so we’re still getting the kinks out at this point,” Hamilton said Tuesday. “But as of right now, I’ve been getting a lot of reps at safety. I didn’t get a ton of reps at safety last year, just in terms of the room that we had and the positions I was playing, what positions I was put in. But yes, there’s still a lot to learn, for me, back there at that position at this level, given the lack of experience I had last year. But like I said, I’m learning new stuff every day, making new mistakes and getting more comfortable day by day.”