Ravens All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said Friday he expects to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, making a quick recovery from the sprained right ankle he suffered in last week’s win over the Bengals.

Hamilton left the Nov. 7 game against Cincinnati late in the first half after slipping as he got his feet tangled with tight end Mike Gesicki. He did not return to the game, and he said Friday he initially feared he’d suffered an Achilles tendon injury. But he returned to practice Thursday and was not listed on Friday’s injury report.

Hamilton is second on the Ravens in tackles (71) and has seven passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery this season. With him on the field this year, the Ravens’ struggling defense has allowed 5.6 yards per play, according to TruMedia, which would rank 23rd in the NFL; in the 52 plays he’s missed, the unit has allowed 7.3 yards per play, which would be by far the league’s worst rate.

Ravens slot cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf), however, was ruled out of Sunday’s game after missing Friday’s practice. He was limited in practice Thursday and was wearing a walking boot in the locker room afterward. Maulet, who missed the Ravens’ first seven games while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery and a minor hamstring injury, averaged 24 defensive snaps over the past three games.

Defensive lineman Travis Jones (ankle), one of the anchors of the Ravens’ elite run defense, is questionable. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday, and his absence would loom large for a unit already missing Michael Pierce, who’s on injured reserve with a calf injury.

The Steelers ruled out starting outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), who was hurt in Pittsburgh’s win Sunday over the Washington Commanders. Reserve tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) is doubtful. Running back Jaylen Warren (back), who shares carries with Najee Harris, is questionable. So is reserve cornerback Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring), who hasn’t played since September but could be activated off injured reserve.

