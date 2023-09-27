The Ravens signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to their practice squad Wednesday, adding a versatile veteran at a position ravaged recently by injuries.

Van Noy, 32, took a free-agent visit to the Ravens in July, but they couldn’t agree on a deal. The Ravens later signed outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to bolster a group of edge rushers that would be without the injured Tyus Bowser for at least the season’s first four games.

Over the past two games, the defense lost outside linebackers Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo to ankle injuries. Oweh didn’t practice last week before being ruled out of the Ravens’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts, while Ojabo was hurt in the first quarter Sunday and didn’t return. In their absence, rookie Tavius Robinson and practice squad call-up Jeremiah Moon combined to play 101 defensive snaps. Jadeveon Clowney’s injury history is also a concern.

Van Noy had 46 tackles and eight tackles for loss in 17 games (13 starts) last season for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also finished with five sacks, his fourth straight season with at least that many. He finished 79th last season among edge defenders in pass-rush win rate (10.2%), according to Pro Football Focus.

Van Noy’s positional flexibility has been an asset throughout his career; while he lined up primarily as an outside linebacker last season, he also saw snaps as an inside linebacker, slot defender and outside corner. A former second-round pick of the Lions, Van Noy has 33.5 sacks over nine seasons with the Lions, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Chargers.