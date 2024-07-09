Let’s be honest: We’ve reached the nadir of the NFL offseason. The gusto of free agency is in the rearview mirror and training camp lies just ahead. All we’re left with is an empty void — into which we plan on pouring content.

On the latest episode of The Banner Ravens Podcast, co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer have some fun with their downtime by drafting the Ravens’ current roster into a pair of 22-player squads. With Lamar Jackson serving as QB1 on both teams, Jonas has a bevy of options with the No. 1 overall pick. Which host will end up with the better team?