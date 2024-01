The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It was a tale of two halves for the Ravens on Saturday. Baltimore’s uneven first 30 minutes were quickly replaced by a dominant finish in a 34-10 win in their divisional-round matchup against the Texans.

Banner Ravens Podcast hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer break down the Ravens’ prescient adjustments, Lamar Jackson’s four-touchdown day and the defense’s lights-out second half.