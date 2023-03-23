Ravens QB Lamar Jackson denies ‘that man’ is negotiating with other teams on his behalf

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday denied that an uncertified agent has been negotiating with teams on his behalf.

The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 teams instructing them not to negotiate with a person identified as Ken Francis, who “may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations” with Jackson.

Here is a copy of the memo that all teams received a short time ago: pic.twitter.com/54vA6Qzb2G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2023

Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, only agents certified by the NFL Players Association can negotiate contract terms. Jackson does not have a certified agent and has instead relied on advisers and family members during negotiations. The Ravens designated Jackson earlier this month with the nonexclusive franchise tag tender, allowing him to discuss terms of a potential offer sheet with other teams.

Jackson tweeted Thursday that Francis “never tried to negotiate for me.”

Stop Lying that man never tried to negotiate for me 🤣🤣 https://t.co/DIMXtxOAnR — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023

The Ravens and Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, have been engaged in contract talks for over two years. If he signs his franchise tag tender this offseason, he’d make $32.4 million in 2023. The Ravens can also match any offer sheet that Jackson signs or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

The NFL said in its memo Thursday that negotiations with an individual not certified by the players’ union could result in the disapproval of any offer sheet or contract that Jackson signs. Teams can also be fined for violations.

Over the past 10 days, Jackson has twice disputed reports about his negotiations. Last week, he indicated that an ESPN report saying he turned down a five-year extension offer last year worth $133 million fully guaranteed, and another $42 million guaranteed for injury, with future guarantees that pushed its total value to $200 million, was false.

On Thursday, Jackson followed his denial with an advertisement. “My business partner Ken” — believed to be Francis — “and I will be Dropping the @TheEntireGym this Summer,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of portable fitness equipment.

My business partner Ken and I will be Dropping the @TheEntireGym this Summer 🚀🚀🚀❤️ #STAYTUNED #TRUZZ pic.twitter.com/7ZkkUKa5qk — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 23, 2023