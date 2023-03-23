Ravens QB Lamar Jackson denies ‘that man’ is negotiating with other teams on his behalf

Published on: March 23, 2023 6:42 PM EDT|Updated on: March 23, 2023 7:32 PM EDT

Lamar Jackson, #8 of the Baltimore Ravens, warms up during a game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday denied that an uncertified agent has been negotiating with teams on his behalf.

The NFL on Thursday sent a memo to all 32 teams instructing them not to negotiate with a person identified as Ken Francis, who “may be contacting Clubs and attempting to persuade Club personnel to enter into negotiations” with Jackson.

Under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, only agents certified by the NFL Players Association can negotiate contract terms. Jackson does not have a certified agent and has instead relied on advisers and family members during negotiations. The Ravens designated Jackson earlier this month with the nonexclusive franchise tag tender, allowing him to discuss terms of a potential offer sheet with other teams.

Jackson tweeted Thursday that Francis “never tried to negotiate for me.”

The Ravens and Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, have been engaged in contract talks for over two years. If he signs his franchise tag tender this offseason, he’d make $32.4 million in 2023. The Ravens can also match any offer sheet that Jackson signs or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

The NFL said in its memo Thursday that negotiations with an individual not certified by the players’ union could result in the disapproval of any offer sheet or contract that Jackson signs. Teams can also be fined for violations.

Over the past 10 days, Jackson has twice disputed reports about his negotiations. Last week, he indicated that an ESPN report saying he turned down a five-year extension offer last year worth $133 million fully guaranteed, and another $42 million guaranteed for injury, with future guarantees that pushed its total value to $200 million, was false.

On Thursday, Jackson followed his denial with an advertisement. “My business partner Ken” — believed to be Francis — “and I will be Dropping the @TheEntireGym this Summer,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of portable fitness equipment.

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok