He was less interested in discussing the path that might’ve led him out of Baltimore.

On March 27, a month before agreeing to his historic deal, Jackson announced on Twitter that he’d requested a trade from the Ravens, whom he said had “not been interested in meeting my value” in contract discussions. Asked about the request Thursday, at his first media availability since early December, Jackson said he wanted to “keep it about the future.”

“I’m not really worried about what happened in the past,” he added. “We’re going to keep it about these next five years and keep it about what’s going on today. It’s a great day. ... That’s all I’m focused on right now.”

General manager Eric DeCosta acknowledged Thursday that there were some “dark days” during the Ravens’ contract talks with Jackson, who was representing himself. But Jackson said the Ravens’ last offer “just fit the both of us” and convinced him to sign.

Jackson, who said he wasn’t interested in leaving the franchise, said the support and love he received from Ravens officials during their two-plus years of negotiations “means a lot.”

“Just to have your head coach and your GM wanting you to be here and believing in you, believing you can help your team achieve the ultimate goal with football, and NFL football at that — it’s like, I wouldn’t want to go no other place,” Jackson added.

Said coach John Harbaugh: “It has been a long wait, but I think we’re all in the same place all along. We’re all in the same place going forward. Can’t wait to get to work.”