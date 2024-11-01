Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing two sessions and told reporters he expects to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Jackson, who played every snap in the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, was sidelined Wednesday and Thursday with knee and back injuries. Coach John Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday that Jackson was missing because of a “rest day.”

“It is what it is,” offensive coordinator Todd Monken said Thursday of Jackson’s absence. “[Backup] Josh [Johnson] could use the work. That’s what you do, you get prepared for it, and like any other position, you go to work. Guys have to still function around him. ... We have to have high levels of execution, no matter who is at what position.”

Jackson appeared to be in discomfort in the Ravens’ locker room after Sunday’s game. He was seen in the locker room after practice Thursday but was not available to speak to reporters.

Jackson, a favorite for NFL Most Valuable Player honors, was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday. Even with his injury uncertainty, the Ravens are heavy favorites against Denver, which has one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Ravens defensive linemen Travis Jones (ankle) and Broderick Washington (knee) also returned to practice Friday, a boost to a banged-up front. Brent Urban (concussion) missed his third straight practice since being knocked out of Sunday’s loss and is unlikely to be available against Denver, while Michael Pierce is now on injured reserve.

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, a full participant in the Ravens’ first two practices this week, was also absent.