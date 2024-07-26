Quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to miss the first day of padded practices at Ravens training camp Friday with an illness.

Jackson, who was sidelined for the first three days of camp and left midway through Wednesday’s practice, did not take the field with the team’s quarterbacks and is under evaluation by the team’s medical personnel.

Coach John Harbaugh was not scheduled to speak after Wednesday’s practice — the team had a day off Thursday — and offensive coordinator Todd Monken deferred to him on questions about Jackson’s status. The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player was 1-for-5 in his practice stint before leaving the field with athletic trainers. He appeared weary as he entered the team’s facility.

“In the meetings, he was great, and we are going to work him back in, for sure,” Monken said. “I know I’m being kind of a smart-ass now, but he’s going to get worked back in. He was great in the meetings, he was great. You’ll have to ask him how he feels, but he was great. He was great in the meetings, and when were on the field at the start [of practice], he said he was feeling good.”