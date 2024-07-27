Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Saturday, raising hopes that he’s overcome the illness that has sidelined him for the first week of training camp.

Jackson fell ill last Saturday and missed the Ravens’ first three practices, appearing for only about an hour over the first five days of camp. He left Wednesday’s practice early, and the team said before Friday’s session that he was unavailable and would continue “to undergo further evaluation and receive care from our medical team.”

“He’s fighting through an illness, working with our doctors, doing all the tests, even more tests to make sure we have everything covered,” coach John Harbaugh said after Friday’s practice. “I’m confident that he’ll be back pretty soon. It’s just an unpredictable deal. You guys have been sick before, and sometimes it’s not easy, so that’s what we’re dealing with.”

With the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player sidelined, Josh Johnson has stepped in as the team’s first-string quarterback and struggled with turnovers. Rookies Devin Leary and Emory Jones have also taken on bigger roles.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Ravens will have a day off Sunday before returning to Owings Mills on Monday.

“It is what it is,” center Tyler Linderbaum said. “You never know, throughout the course of the season, whatever is going to happen, so you’ve always got to ... it’s always good to get work with other people, but we’ll be excited when Lamar is back, that’s for sure.”