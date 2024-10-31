Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Thursday, heightening concerns that injuries could sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Jackson, who on Thursday was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month, missed practice Wednesday, which coach John Harbaugh characterized as a “rest day.” He was later listed on the team’s injury report with knee and back designations.

Jackson played every offensive snap of the Ravens’ 29-24 loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns but appeared to be in discomfort in the locker room afterward. Harbaugh indicated after practice Wednesday that the Ravens’ compressed schedule — after Sunday’s game in Baltimore, they face the Cincinnati Bengals in “Thursday Night Football” — was a factor in Jackson’s availability.

“He’s been playing great, and we’ve got a lot of football in front of us here,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got game, quick game, another big game coming up, so that was warranted today.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

This story will be updated.