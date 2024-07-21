On the first day of the Ravens’ training camp, coach John Harbaugh outlined his vision for MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson’s future.

“I believe the Ravens and we’ve always had a vision for Lamar,” Harbaugh said. “The vision that we have together is that Lamar Jackson is going to become and be known and be recognized as the greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League.”

Harbaugh said a lot of stuff said about Jackson makes him scratch his head, because of the success he’s had in college and the NFL. But he said the Ravens have always believed in Jackson’s capabilities and have proven that by building the offense around him.

This vision started with Jackson and his mother’s belief that he could become a quarterback in the NFL, Harbaugh said. The Ravens bought into that vision, and Harbaugh can see the culmination of this vision.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“The victory has already been won, when you pour into a vision,” he said.

Entering his seventh season in Baltimore, Jackson is a two-time MVP and three-time Pro Bowler. In his career, he has a completion rate of 64.5% and has amassed nearly 16,000 passing yards. Jackson has yet to win a Super Bowl with the Ravens, but the team has high hopes for the 2024 season as it starts training camp.

Jackson won his second MVP award in 2023 as he led the Ravens to the AFC championship game. In the regular season, he threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns and added five rushing touchdowns.

Harbaugh acknowledged that Jackson has room for improvement but praised him for his “growth mindset” and work ethic that allows him to continue to succeed.

Jackson did not participate in the first day of training camp due to illness. Harbaugh said the quarterback would be practicing as soon as he felt better.