The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson started his first day of mandatory minicamp in a groove. He ended it in a rut.

Unofficially, the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player went 20-for-26 in 11-on-11 work and 9-for-10 in seven-on-seven work Tuesday afternoon. But Jackson, who over his career has consistently avoided turnovers in minicamp and training camp, threw three interceptions, including back-to-back picks near the end of practice.

Jackson’s first interception could be chalked up to bad luck: After throwing an accurate swing pass to Derrick Henry in the left flat midway through practice, the running back bobbled the ball into the hands of cornerback Brandon Stephens, who would’ve scored on the return.

Jackson’s next two picks came on underthrown balls. He opened a red-zone period by targeting wide receiver Nelson Agholor in the front corner of the end zone, only to watch cornerback Arthur Maulet box him out for the ball and secure the takeaway. After a false start, with the offense now backed up near its goal line, Jackson then tried to thread a pass over the middle to tight end Charlie Kolar. But All-Pro Roquan Smith, one of the NFL’s best linebackers in coverage, got a hand on the pass as he dropped into Kolar’s zone and tipped the ball to himself. Smith seemed to delight in needling tight ends coach George Godsey as he celebrated the turnover.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I knew most quarterbacks are taught, when the defender’s back is turned going up the middle chute, just to lay it up, so I knew I had to get my back turned,” Smith said, “and then somehow made a play.”

For much of the 2 1/2-hour, pad-free practice, Jackson and backup quarterback Josh Johnson, who together took the majority of the offensive snaps, had taken care of the ball. Most of Jackson’s completions came on short and intermediate looks. He found tight ends Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Kolar often over the middle of the field and threw a handful of check-downs to his running backs and wide receivers.

Jackson’s best drive came just before his rough patch near the end of practice. In a move-the-ball drill emphasizing pace of play, he went 4-for-6, including back-to-back highlight-reel throws to cap the touchdown march. On his first such completion, he backpedaled away from pressure as he lofted a pretty pass that led Agholor into open space over the middle of the field. On the next, he found wide receiver Tylan Wallace for a score on a back-shoulder pass against Stephens.

Jackson and quarterbacks coach Tee Martin are scheduled to meet with reporters after Wednesday’s practice.

Attendance report

Head Coach John Harbaugh takes questions from reporters following the Baltimore Ravens’ first mandatory minicamp of the year at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on June 11, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Safety Kyle Hamilton and wide receiver-returner Deonte Harty did not practice Tuesday, but their on-field absences were excused.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Hamilton is recovering from a minor elbow operation, according to Harbaugh, who indicated that the All-Pro safety had small fragments of bone or cartilage that had broken off inside the joint and needed to be removed. Hamilton, who took in practice as a spectator, is expected to be ready for training camp in late July.

Harty, who missed all of OTAs after signing with the Ravens in mid-April, is tending to his 5-week-old daughter, who was hospitalized this past weekend. “He felt like he couldn’t really leave his family,” Harbaugh said, “so we understood and we excused him for that.”

Rookie outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, sidelined since rookie minicamp by a hamstring injury, was not dressed for practice, but the third-round pick did participate in conditioning drills with an athletic trainer. Undrafted rookie safety Beau Brade (Maryland) participated in individual drills after missing OTAs with a minor ankle injury, and later joined Isaac in conditioning work.

Running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols and cornerback Christian Matthew were also absent.

Stock report

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) completes a drill during the Baltimore Ravens’ first mandatory minicamp of the year at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on June 11, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)