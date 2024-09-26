For the social media-obsessed Ravens fan, Marlon Humphrey’s victory Instagram Lives are a postgame staple.

The veteran cornerback will bounce around the team plane to talk with his teammates about the game they’ve just won. Because they’re in good spirits, Humphrey’s fellow Ravens are usually happy to answer his questions or, at a minimum, offer standard jock clichés about being happy to head home with a dub.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, however, was less than thrilled to be on camera after the team’s 28-25 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

After offering a stock answer about continuing to stack wins, Jackson told Humphrey: “You shouldn’t even be on Live right now. We need to be getting right.”

He then playfully dogged the defensive back for dropping an interception. “It was a flag anyway, though!” Humphrey protested.

“I don’t care,” Jackson replied. “Remember when they made the [practice] post ‘Marlon picks off Lamar 4 times,’ and then you get in the game and you drop them bitches. That’s why I was throwing them in practice!”

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Jackson couldn’t help but laugh when he was asked about the interaction. The ending of the game, which saw the Ravens enter the fourth quarter with a 28-6 lead only to let Dallas score 19 unanswered points, was aggravating for the team’s star quarterback.

“That’s my brother — I know he’s going to do what he does, but it’s like, ‘Not right now. I’m a little ticked off on how the game went,’” Jackson said.

What does it mean to “get right”?

“Just playing Raven football. Putting points on the board,” Jackson said. “Those guys on the other side, our defense just stopping people. And it’s like, ‘The Ravens didn’t take their foot off their necks.’ That’s pretty much how I look at games with us.”

Ahead of Baltimore’s last possession of the game, Fox cameras caught Jackson saying, “Stop cheating us, bro.” The remark was widely interpreted as a dig at the officials, coming after the Ravens were flagged for illegal contact and roughing the passer on the Dallas touchdown drive that made it a three-point game and holding on the ensuing kickoff return.

Jackson said Wednesday that he was not upset with the refs, just frustrated and “talking out in the world.”

“I wasn’t mad. The refs are going to do their job,” he said. “They’re doing their job, whatever they see, they’re going to call it. They only have two eyes — they can’t see everything. There’s probably holding [and] all types of things every play.”