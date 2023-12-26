Baltimore’s QB called out PFT’s Mike Florio, who predicted San Francisco would ‘kick the shit out of the Ravens,’

Lamar Jackson became the MVP favorite Monday night when the Ravens dispatched the 49ers 33-19 in Santa Clara. But he’s told anyone who will listen this year that individual awards don’t interest him — he wants to win the Super Bowl.

So while he might genuinely not pay much attention to the (often tired and misinformed) discourse around the way he plays quarterback and whether it provides as much value as players with more gaudy numbers, he most certainly does register when somebody doubts his team.

We know that because ABC’s cameras caught him laughing off how wrong one particularly brash prediction ended up being.

Much of the audio here is tough to make out, except for “What’s his name, Mike Flores?” He’s almost certainly referring to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, though, because Florio happened to say that the 49ers were going to “kick the shit out of the Ravens.”

The Baltimore Ravens, in their weekly post compiling predictions from across the internet ... put that quote in the headline. That’s how this works now: There’s still billboard material, it just doesn’t get tacked to a billboard anymore.

The quote was also mentioned in a team meeting — and it left Jackson clearly dismayed. Usually a master at limiting how much he talks — while generally saying very little — Jackson did not hold back in this instance. Here’s what he had to say after the game, courtesy of the Ravens’ Ryan Mink:

“We’re in the NFL. We play ball. Not to take away from that team, but you can’t just discredit us. We’re grown men. We have to feed our families. [Mike Florio] can have his opinion, but don’t just talk like that. That’s disrespectful. That’s very disrespectful. Not to take away from the 49ers at all, because they’re great all across the board, but we’re going to come to play as well. Our record [isn’t a] fluke. We play ball, and we showed that. He just needs to keep doing his job, but just don’t come off like that towards us. That’s disrespectful, like I said, because he isn’t putting the pads on. If he was putting the pads on, I feel like it would’ve been different for him. He wouldn’t say that. He’d be respectful. I say that to say this; we’re respectful to our opponents. Our opponents are respectful to us, but a guy who’s not even playing against us [and] just coming out and being disrespectful, I guess he wanted more views on his little channel. We’re going to leave it at that.” Lamar Jackson

Other players were taken aback by Florio’s certainty, too.

“Oh man, that was crazy,” cornerback Brandon Stephens said. “That was crazy, just hearing that. It is what it is, you know what I mean? But yeah man, like I said, we show what we’re about, and we’re going to continue to.”

Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said the Ravens spent much of the week feeling confused that the 49ers were being treated like the “kings” of the league. As for Florio in particular, he said he didn’t know who he was and therefore didn’t pay much attention to what he said.

“It just shows that the stuff they said doesn’t mean nothing,” he said. “You gotta go out there and play with your pads, and that’s what we did.”

And in case you were wondering, Florio didn’t hedge in any way that might save him now. Plenty of people — including those of us who make predictions for The Baltimore Banner — saw this as a game between well-matched teams that favored the home team. Florio, though, deployed no nuance in his argument.

“I’m sorry. I know that’s disrespectful to the Ravens, but let’s be realistic,” he said. “They’ve gotta fly across the country, on Christmas night, and the 49ers are waiting. And the 49ers are going to dismantle the Ravens. If it’s a Super Bowl preview, the Super Bowl is gonna suck.”

But PFT did it’s best Homer-recedes-into-the-bushes impersonation after the game.

Jonas Shaffer contributed reporting from Santa Clara, Calif.