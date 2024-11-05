Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing at the start of Tuesday’s practice, his third absence in the team’s past four sessions.

Jackson was estimated to be a full participant in Monday’s walk-through and was not designated with any injuries. Last week, before a starring performance in a blowout win Sunday over the Denver Broncos, he missed practice Wednesday and Thursday to rest minor back and knee injuries, then returned as a full participant Friday.

Coach John Harbaugh was asked after Monday’s walk-through whether the Ravens would consider limiting Jackson in practice again. The Ravens play the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night after a short turnaround.

”Well, we only have one practice at speed this week, so I guess we have that going for us this week for the whole team,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll see how it works for everybody.”

He later added: “It’s a long season, a lot of things happen, guys prepare different ways. Sometimes guys have things that they’re dealing with, other times guys need rest. You take it as it presents itself.”

Jackson said Monday that practicing once a week wouldn’t become routine.

”Guys are out there working, so I don’t [have a] problem with working,” he said. “But if that’s going [to] help me recover faster, yes, I’d be cool with it.”

Defensive lineman Brent Urban (concussion) and tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring), both of whom missed Monday’s walk-through, were absent Tuesday as well.

An injury report will be released Tuesday afternoon. Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters after practice.