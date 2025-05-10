Lamar Jackson’s path to the Pimlico Cup started almost a year ago. The Ravens’ star quarterback attended the 2024 Preakness as the guest of Randall Lane, a co-founder of the National Thoroughbred League.

“He saw the power of the [horse racing] industry in Maryland,” Lane said Saturday. “It’s a big industry in Maryland and means a lot to Maryland.”

in late August, Jackson was introduced as the lead owner of the Maryland Colts, one of 10 teams competing in the third season of the NTL. The league’s teams held a draft this week to select a horse in each of the three races in Saturday’s season-opening Pimlico Cup, all starter allowances with $75,000 purses.

On Saturday, Lane’s New York Knights won the cup and took the lead in the seasonlong NTL Championship race, which will continue with other events at partner racetracks. Jackson served as host at Pimlico Race Course, posing for photos in the winner’s circle and presiding over some of the day’s other community initiatives. Gov. Wes Moore and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken were among those in attendance.

“Lamar came in as the lead owner under one condition: that he comes in and has an impact on Baltimore,” Lane said. “Obviously, he has plenty of money. He likes the investment. ... But he likes it as a social vehicle, and that was our job to execute on that.”

Gov. Wes Moore and Lamar Jackson at the Pimlico Cup on Saturday. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The league's teams held a draft this week to select a horse in each of the three races in Saturday's season-opening Pimlico Cup.

Through Jackson’s Forever Dreamers 8 Scholars Apprentice Program, eight high school seniors in Park Heights will have the chance this fall to work in Maryland’s thoroughbred industry. Lane said over 1,000 children attended Saturday’s cup.

“It was a great day for the NTL, but it was a great day for Pimlico, great day for Baltimore,” Lane said. “It was really about the community.”

Lane said Jackson, who wasn’t made available to reporters, “had a great time.” Lane said he hopes Saturday’s Pimlico Cup is “just the first step.”

“I think next year we’re going to try to make it twice as big,” Lane said. “There’s no reason, [considering how] this is such a big footprint, that we can’t make this two or three times as big as this.”

