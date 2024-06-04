The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Midway through practice Tuesday, wide receiver Nelson Agholor dropped a pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — and found with it maybe the best advertisement for the value of organized team activities.

It was an unremarkable play during an unremarkable day of practice: no pads, no helmets, typically three-quarters speed, heavy on play installs, light on rip-your-throat-out competitiveness. Agholor was running a crossing pattern over the middle of the field in 11-on-11 work. Jackson’s throw arrived in front of him, uncatchable for a target who’d already slowed into a zone.

No big deal. Agholor patted his chest as if to signal he was in the wrong. As the 10th-year veteran jogged back to the huddle, he spoke with Jackson about the apparent mix-up.

“I always say people don’t realize how cerebral Lamar Jackson is,” Agholor said after practice. “I got better when I walked to the sideline, and he showed me on the film; he was like, ‘Yo, Nelly, the reason why I’m thinking [that you should] keep going is because I look at this nickel,’ and I see his body language, [and] I say, ‘Well, I did take a snapshot of the nickel, and I thought he was going to drop.’ But he said, ‘He’s not going to get there by the time I’m going to zip it; I’m going to zip it 2 yards here.’ And that was what makes a special quarterback special, because you may see something, but when they allow you to see what they see, you now can be consistent with your mannerisms and your cuts.”

Jackson’s presence was notable Tuesday because of his attendance record over the first two weeks of OTAs. After attending one of the Ravens’ nine allotted practices last month, he missed both last week. Coach John Harbaugh declined Thursday to comment on Jackson’s absence from the voluntary workouts, saying, “It’s just this time of year.” NBC Sports reported Saturday that Jackson was no longer eligible for his offseason workout bonus of $750,000.

But after working out with wide receivers Zay Flowers and Agholor over the weekend in South Florida, Jackson was back in Owings Mills on Tuesday. The Ravens have their three final OTAs this week, their last preparation for next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 11-13 and will send the team off into its long-awaited summer hiatus.

Jackson’s return headlined an otherwise workmanlike afternoon. In positional drills, he worked with quarterbacks coach Tee Martin on his quick-strike throws. In offense-only drills, he churned through one passing concept after another and worked on finding receivers after plays broke down. In 11-on-11 work, he took care of the ball and made the occasional highlight-reel throw; a 30-yard bomb to wide receiver Zay Flowers on a deep crossing pattern landed just short of the goal line and between a pair of Ravens defensive backs.

It was, in other words, business as usual for Jackson. He looked like his old self, even as he found new things to work on.

“Lamar Jackson is Lamar Jackson,” Agholor said. “He does an amazing job of just kind of going through his progression. He has unreal arm angles, but he also just knows how to see everything the way he needs to see it in the game and when the defense is giving you something. He does a great job.”

Attendance report

Defensive end Tramel Walthour (94) laughs with teammates during the Baltimore Ravens’ organized team activities at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills on June 4. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ravens were missing a handful of other big names, though. On offense, the team practiced without running backs Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell (knee); wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Deonte Harty; and tight end Isaiah Likely.

On defense, the Ravens were without defensive linemen Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce and Rayshad Nichols; outside linebackers Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo and rookie Adisa Isaac (hamstring); undrafted inside linebacker Yvandy Rigby; cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, Trayvon Mullen and Christian Matthew; and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Beau Brade (ankle), an undrafted rookie from Maryland.

The Ravens have another practice open to reporters Thursday.

Stock report