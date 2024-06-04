Midway through practice Tuesday, wide receiver Nelson Agholor dropped a pass from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson — and found with it maybe the best advertisement for the value of organized team activities.
It was an unremarkable play during an unremarkable day of practice: no pads, no helmets, typically three-quarters speed, heavy on play installs, light on rip-your-throat-out competitiveness. Agholor was running a crossing pattern over the middle of the field in 11-on-11 work. Jackson’s throw arrived in front of him, uncatchable for a target who’d already slowed into a zone.
No big deal. Agholor patted his chest as if to signal he was in the wrong. As the 10th-year veteran jogged back to the huddle, he spoke with Jackson about the apparent mix-up.
“I always say people don’t realize how cerebral Lamar Jackson is,” Agholor said after practice. “I got better when I walked to the sideline, and he showed me on the film; he was like, ‘Yo, Nelly, the reason why I’m thinking [that you should] keep going is because I look at this nickel,’ and I see his body language, [and] I say, ‘Well, I did take a snapshot of the nickel, and I thought he was going to drop.’ But he said, ‘He’s not going to get there by the time I’m going to zip it; I’m going to zip it 2 yards here.’ And that was what makes a special quarterback special, because you may see something, but when they allow you to see what they see, you now can be consistent with your mannerisms and your cuts.”
Jackson’s presence was notable Tuesday because of his attendance record over the first two weeks of OTAs. After attending one of the Ravens’ nine allotted practices last month, he missed both last week. Coach John Harbaugh declined Thursday to comment on Jackson’s absence from the voluntary workouts, saying, “It’s just this time of year.” NBC Sports reported Saturday that Jackson was no longer eligible for his offseason workout bonus of $750,000.
But after working out with wide receivers Zay Flowers and Agholor over the weekend in South Florida, Jackson was back in Owings Mills on Tuesday. The Ravens have their three final OTAs this week, their last preparation for next week’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 11-13 and will send the team off into its long-awaited summer hiatus.
Jackson’s return headlined an otherwise workmanlike afternoon. In positional drills, he worked with quarterbacks coach Tee Martin on his quick-strike throws. In offense-only drills, he churned through one passing concept after another and worked on finding receivers after plays broke down. In 11-on-11 work, he took care of the ball and made the occasional highlight-reel throw; a 30-yard bomb to wide receiver Zay Flowers on a deep crossing pattern landed just short of the goal line and between a pair of Ravens defensive backs.
It was, in other words, business as usual for Jackson. He looked like his old self, even as he found new things to work on.
“Lamar Jackson is Lamar Jackson,” Agholor said. “He does an amazing job of just kind of going through his progression. He has unreal arm angles, but he also just knows how to see everything the way he needs to see it in the game and when the defense is giving you something. He does a great job.”
Attendance report
The Ravens were missing a handful of other big names, though. On offense, the team practiced without running backs Derrick Henry, Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell (knee); wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Deonte Harty; and tight end Isaiah Likely.
On defense, the Ravens were without defensive linemen Justin Madubuike, Michael Pierce and Rayshad Nichols; outside linebackers Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, David Ojabo and rookie Adisa Isaac (hamstring); undrafted inside linebacker Yvandy Rigby; cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, Trayvon Mullen and Christian Matthew; and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Beau Brade (ankle), an undrafted rookie from Maryland.
The Ravens have another practice open to reporters Thursday.
Stock report
- Rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker had his best day of practice, and perhaps the splashiest of any rookie yet. Late in practice, in a relatively competitive 11-on-11 period, the speedy fourth-round pick won on a vertical route down the left sideline and secured a catch from undrafted rookie quarterback Emory Jones for a touchdown. A few minutes later, Walker had a twisting, toe-tapping, back-shoulder catch for another big gain down the left sideline.
- Jackson missed his first two throws in one red-zone period — a manageable sideline throw to Flowers, running a speed out, and a tougher end-zone throw to wide receiver Malik Cunningham, who was well covered by safety Ar’Darius Washington — before nailing Flowers on an over-the-shoulder ball just before the wideout ran out of space in one corner of the end zone.
- Left tackle Ronnie Stanley had the day’s most surprising highlight, smoothly nabbing a pass that defensive lineman Brent Urban had batted down at the line of scrimmage, then hitting Urban with a spin move and accelerating into the open field as fans and players cheered.
- Safety Sanoussi Kane, lining up primarily with and against the team’s reserves, had his second interception in as many practices. The seventh-round pick, who could be in the mix for snaps as a third safety, picked off an errant pass and had a nice return.
- Cunningham, whose hopes of making the team as a quarterback have seemingly faded away, had a couple of nice catches, including a full-extension grab near the sideline.
- One new drill should keep the Ravens’ passers and targets busy during install periods. During a red-zone session early in practice, all four quarterbacks took shotgun snaps from team personnel simultaneously before dropping back and throwing to one of four designated receivers in the pattern. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken cycled from one play to another, offering pointers on positioning.
- Inside linebacker Trenton Simpson, who’s in line to start alongside Roquan Smith after a largely uneventful rookie year, has impressed first-year inside linebackers coach Mark DeLeone physically and mentally. DeLeone said Simpson is “about as good-looking a physical specimen as anybody I’ve been around” and is improving regularly with how he sees the game.
- Simpson said cornerback Nate Wiggins, whom he played with at Clemson, has “definitely gained a little weight.” The first-round pick was listed at 185 pounds on the Tigers’ roster last season, but Ravens officials expect him to add some size in their strength and conditioning program. “Nobody is going to run past him, so whatever the nutrition staff and the coaches feel is best for him — and I’m excited for him — but I know, nobody is running past Nate Wiggins,” Simpson said. “Yes, I know that for a fact.”