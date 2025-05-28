Quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the field Wednesday as the team held its first open practice of organized team activities.

Jackson headlined a group of veteran starters participating in the Ravens’ second voluntary workout in Owings Mills, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley, wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey among those present.

The team is scheduled to practice eight more times over the next two weeks before holding its mandatory minicamp on June 17-18. Training camp is expected to start in late July.

Jackson missed the majority of the Ravens’ OTAs last offseason and lost a $750,000 workout bonus. According to NBC Sports, under Jackson’s contract, he must participate in at least 80% of the team’s voluntary workouts to earn the $750,000 bonus each of the next three years.

Jackson, who’s already worked out with wide receiver Zay Flowers this offseason, declined to comment on the bonus last year. He has a base salary of $20.3 million in 2025, the fifth highest in the NFL, and a cap hit of $43.5 million, the fourth highest. But coach John Harbaugh said in March that the Ravens have had internal conversations about a new deal for the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, whose cap hit is set to spike to $74.5 million in 2026.

Jackson’s absence last year didn’t undercut the Ravens’ offense; he had one of the strongest training camps of his career and went on to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

With QB1 in attendance this year, Jackson will get his early repetitions with new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.