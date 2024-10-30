Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practiced Wednesday for a “rest day,” coach John Harbaugh said, as the team prepares to play Sunday’s game against an elite Denver Broncos defense and then turn around to face the Cincinnati Bengals four days later.

Then, on Nov. 17, the Ravens travel to Pittsburgh to take on the AFC North-leading Steelers.

“He’s been playing great, and we’ve got a lot of football in front of us here,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve got game, quick game, another big game coming up, so that was warranted today.”

Jackson played every offensive snap in the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the Cleveland Browns, but he appeared to be feeling discomfort in his groin/core area in the locker room after the game. If Jackson is unavailable against Denver, which leads the NFL in yards per play allowed (4.4), the Ravens would turn to backup Josh Johnson, who hasn’t started a game since 2021.

Four other Ravens were missing at practice: running back Rasheen Ali (ankle), defensive linemen Travis Jones (ankle) and Brent Urban (concussion) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee/hamstring). Defensive lineman Michael Pierce, meanwhile, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (knee) and Nate Wiggins (shoulder/illness) returned after missing Sunday’s loss in Cleveland. Newly acquired wide receiver Diontae Johnson made his practice debut, wearing the No. 18 jersey.

Coach John Harbaugh is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon, with an injury report set to be released later.