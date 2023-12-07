Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was missing for the open portion of practice Thursday, his first absence this season.

Jackson spoke to reporters after practice Wednesday and appeared fine. He also was not listed on the team’s injury report. The Ravens, who are battling for home-field advantage in the AFC, host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken is scheduled to address reporters after practice Thursday, and coach John Harbaugh will be available Friday. An injury report will be released Thursday afternoon.

With the return of wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who missed the Ravens’ practice Wednesday with an illness, Jackson was the only player absent. He was asked Wednesday about the spike in injuries sidelining NFL quarterbacks.

“We don’t want to see any injuries happen in the league,” Jackson said. “We want everybody to go out there and give their all. When we play against teams, we want them to have their best, but we know it’s part of the game. I went down last year, the year before, but it happens in football. We just have to keep focus on what we can control.”

If Jackson can’t go, the Ravens would likely look to back up Tyler Huntley.

Jonas Shaffer

jonas.shaffer@thebaltimorebanner.com

Jonas Shaffer

Jonas Shaffer is a Ravens beat writer for The Baltimore Banner. He previously covered the Ravens for The Baltimore Sun. Shaffer graduated from the University of Maryland and grew up in Silver Spring. 

More from Jonas Shaffer

