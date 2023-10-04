“We’re executing very well down there,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “All of the coaches do a great job of scheming. And then it comes down to the guys, again, making plays. The players deserve the credit, and Lamar is a very good red-zone quarterback. … There’s not as much space down there, so when you can spread the defense out a little more with the running game, which Lamar helps you do with his skill set, all those things are a part of it.