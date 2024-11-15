On Thursday, ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith was discussing Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on “First Take,” as he’s often asked to do. During a discussion of the stakes of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith said Jackson’s “team” had reached out to him about his NFL Most Valuable Player candidacy.

“You don’t need to be chirping about him being an MVP when you can’t beat the damn Pittsburgh Steelers, considering what they’ve had at their disposal over the last few years,” Smith said, referring to Jackson’s 1-3 record against Pittsburgh as a starter.

This isn’t the first time Smith has reported having conversations with Jackson’s so-called associates. As the Ravens’ contract negotiations with Jackson dragged on during the 2023 offseason, Smith said in a late-February episode of “First Take” that he was “connected to someone in Lamar Jackson’s camp” who “absolutely, emphatically assured” Smith that Jackson had never asked for a fully guaranteed deal. Smith said Jackson’s camp had reached out to him personally.

Two months later, Jackson signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Ravens that included $185 million in total guarantees.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Jackson, who was a guest on “First Take” with Smith after his rookie year, appeared to take issue with his comments Thursday. In a post on X, Jackson wrote: “My Campppppp???” and included a hat emoji and a picture of a man in an oversize cap. (”Cap” is often shorthand for “lying.”)

Jackson, a two-time NFL MVP, has emerged as the clear favorite to win the award again. He’s thrown for 2,669 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions and has 538 rushing yards for two scores.

Jackson said last month that he doesn’t “care about the hype” over individual awards.

”I’m not going to dwell on an MVP trophy or anything like that — I never have,” he said Oct. 17. “Even when I won it, I never dwelled on it. It was just about me trying to win each and every game I’m in, and [it’s the] same thing now. I’m still trying to win these games to get to February and win in February.”