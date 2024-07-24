The Ravens’ offense might finish training camp with a practice worse than Wednesday’s — though the bar is now, admittedly, quite high — but it probably won’t have a worse start.

On the first drop-back of Wednesday’s opening 11-on-11 period, quarterback Josh Johnson, starting with the first-team offense in place of the not-totally-healthy Lamar Jackson, targeted running back Derrick Henry near midfield in the left flat. Henry bobbled the pass, and it popped up long enough for safety Marcus Williams to run under it and run it back for a would-be pick six.

Not even Jackson, making his training camp debut after an illness sidelined him for three practices, could even the scales. His first play with the second-string offense was called off after a false start on guard Josh Jones. His only completion Wednesday came on his first attempt, a throw to rookie running back Rasheen Ali in the right flat. On the next play, he overthrew rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker, who was closely guarded as he ran a vertical route down the left sideline.

Reunited with Ravens starters soon after, Jackson and the passing offense could conjure no magic. An overthrown pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman, running an intermediate crossing route, ended in the hands of cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Jackson’s final two passes, both to running back Justice Hill, ended on the ground: A screen pass fell incomplete after outside linebacker Odafe Oweh got into Jackson’s throwing window, and a check-down was dropped.

That was it for Jackson, who left with athletic trainers about midway through the two-hour practice. That was not it for the defense, which was just getting going. The Ravens finished with at least six interceptions, maybe their most in a camp practice since they had nine in a situational, defense-friendly session last year.

“Anytime they get their hands on a ball, that’s pretty good,” Ravens pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt said. “We’ve got a lot of talented guys back there. We’ve got length; we’ve got speed; we’ve got guys who [are] pit bulls. We’ve got it all, guys who come up and tackle. We’re a very talented group back there.”

The Ravens’ secondary depth has seemed overwhelming at times this week. Five players recorded an interception Wednesday: Humphrey (twice), fellow cornerbacks Trayvon Mullen and Jalyn Armour-Davis, and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Williams. New safety Eddie Jackson has a pick six. Cornerback Nate Wiggins has an interception, too. Slot corner Arthur Maulet has a couple. Of the secondary’s projected contributors, only cornerback Brandon Stephens has come away empty — so far.

The defense was indiscriminate Wednesday about whom it picked on. Hamilton got his interception in a seven-on-seven session after rookie quarterback Devin Leary overthrew wide receiver Nelson Agholor. Leary later watched Mullen cut in front of Walker in a red-zone drill for another pick. Humphrey’s second takeaway came after Johnson overthrew wide receiver Zay Flowers downfield. Johnson’s third and final pick was a jump ball to tight end Mark Andrews in the corner of the end zone that Armour-Davis came down with.

“It was a good day,” defensive coordinator Zach Orr said. “I think the great thing about it — a lot to improve on, and we can’t wait to attack the tape, look at the things that we did well and correct the things that we’ve got to get better at. But I’m just proud of how the guys came out the last four days and attacked training camp. We’re nowhere near where we need to be at, nowhere near where we’re going to be at, but it’s a good start.”

Running back Chris Collier takes part in a training camp drill. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Attendance

Undrafted rookie inside linebacker Yvandy Rigby remains sidelined, along with running back Keaton Mitchell (knee), outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (hamstring) and cornerback T.J. Tampa (sports hernia).

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken deferred to coach John Harbaugh when asked about Jackson’s early exit, but he said the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player would “get worked back in” as camp continues. “He was great in the meetings; he was great. You’ll have to ask him how he feels, but he was great.”

Stock report

Walker has earned targets as a rookie, but the speedy fourth-round pick hasn’t consistently finished plays, especially on downfield targets. On Wednesday, he had a would-be catch over the middle ripped out of his grasp by defensive back Christian Matthew. Later, with Matthew again in solid coverage, Walker couldn’t hold on to a deep shot from Leary. But Walker did show his potential on one play, separating easily on a corner route, then getting both feet in as he collected a pass from undrafted rookie quarterback Emory Jones.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins doesn’t have ideal length — his 30.5-inch arms are in the 18th percentile for the position — but he’s shown a knack for getting his hands where they need to be. The first-round pick broke up a pass from Emory Jones to undrafted rookie wide receiver Qadir Ismail — even though Ismail stood directly between Wiggins and the ball.

Wide receiver Dayton Wade is a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but he’s been one of the team’s most impressive undrafted rookies. He connected with Johnson on a crossing route in one 11-on-11 period before taking an end around for a nice gain. Later, in a red-zone drill with Leary, he scored on a one-handed catch in the far corner of the end zone.

Up next

After a day off, the Ravens will return to Owings Mills on Friday for their first fully padded practice of camp.