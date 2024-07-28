The Ravens got their most important player back on Saturday. Then their offense got its groove back, too.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson returning to training camp after a lengthy illness, the team’s first-string passing attack finally started clicking in Owings Mills. The Ravens’ defense again had its standout moments, but Jackson helped even the playing field after a one-sided opening week.

“I thought he did really well, especially considering the fact that he’s had to come back from being sick,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I thought he looked good; he had a lot of energy. I know he worked really hard to get out here and worked really hard to make sure he was ready to put his best foot forward as best as he could. I thought he did, and even as practice went on, you could see him kind of finding himself more and more. I was really happy about it.”

Unofficially, Jackson finished 18-for-27 in team drills, including 12-for-19 in 11-on-11 work and 6-for-8 in seven-on-seven work. He threw four touchdowns and one interception and took two sacks. Here’s how Jackson’s day as a passer unfolded, period by period, throw by throw.

11-on-11 (low red zone): 0-for-1

1. After a handoff to running back Derrick Henry moved the Ravens from the 5-yard line to the 2, Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews at the back of the end zone. But Andrews, covered by inside linebacker Roquan Smith, was ruled out of bounds. The drive ended with an unsuccessful quarterback draw, but Jackson made his way to the end zone anyway, juking past defenders and tossing the ball at a banner.

11-on-11: 2-for-4

2. Jackson bombed a pass down the right sideline for wide receiver Devontez Walker, but cornerback Marlon Humphrey ran step for step with the rookie, and the pass ended up out of reach.

3. A defensive lineman — most likely Justin Madubuike — batted down Jackson’s pass at the line of scrimmage.

4. Jackson faked a handoff before throwing a screen pass to running back Justice Hill, who slipped after the catch and was touched down behind the line of scrimmage by cornerback Brandon Stephens.

5. Jackson threw a check-down to Hill for a gain of a few yards.

11-on-11: 1-for-3, 1 TD, 1 sack

6. Jackson again looked deep, this time for wide receiver Rashod Bateman, but Bateman broke off his route as Jackson unleashed his pass. The ball ended up in no-man’s-land.

7. Jackson faked a handoff, relocated in the pocket, then spotted wide receiver Tylan Wallace streaking across the middle of the field. He caught the 30-yard pass after clearing Humphrey’s zone, then covered the remaining 20 yards for a catch-and-run touchdown.

8. Jackson found wide receiver Sean Ryan uncovered over the middle, but safety Ar’Darius Washington came from behind Ryan to punch the ball loose at the catch point.

9. Jackson’s drop-back ended after the pocket collapsed and a sack was called on the play.

7-on-7: 3-for-4, 1 INT

10. Jackson found Bateman on a quick hitter, a hitch route along the left sideline against Stephens.

11. Jackson fed Andrews, who found a soft spot underneath in the defense’s zone coverage.

12. Jackson took another gimme throw underneath, linking up with tight end Isaiah Likely.

13. Jackson looked for wide receiver Nelson Agholor on a downfield route, but an apparent miscommunication led to an overthrow. Humphrey came down with an easy interception.

7-on-7: 3-for-4

14. Jackson and Likely connected underneath over the middle.

15. Jackson and Andrews connected underneath over the middle.

16. Jackson looked again for Andrews, who got his hands on an intermediate-range pass over the middle but couldn’t bring it in.

17. Jackson threw a check-down to rookie running back Rasheen Ali in the left flat.

11-on-11: 5-for-6, 1 TD

18. With the Ravens “trailing” by five, the ball at their 40, and 80 seconds on the clock, Jackson started the up-tempo drive with a short completion to Andrews.

19. Jackson stepped up in the pocket before hitting Bateman on a short crosser.

20. Jackson moved the offense into field goal range with a back-shoulder throw up the seam to Andrews that cornerback Arthur Maulet couldn’t break up.

21. Jackson tried to end the drive with a lofted pass down the left sideline to Bateman, but Stephens had the fade well covered, and it ended up out of his reach.

22. Jackson connected with Likely in the right flat, and he turned upfield for a few more yards after the catch.

23. The drive ended after less than a minute of game clock. Agholor separated from Maulet over the middle of the end zone, and Jackson found him for a touchdown — and then a leaping celebration.

11-on-11 (high red zone): 2-for-3

24. Jackson threw wide of Henry on a short pass near the sideline.

25. Jackson went back to Henry, this time completing a check-down for a short gain.

26. Jackson faked a handoff to Hill before coming back to him on a short pass that Hill caught and converted for a first down.

11-on-11 (low red zone): 2-for-2, 2 TDs, 1 sack

27. Jackson floated a pass to Likely, who had a step on safety Kyle Hamilton and reeled in a 5-yard touchdown.

28. Jackson scrambled away from pressure from outside linebacker Tavius Robinson, who eased up on his rush, and feathered a pass over the middle to Bateman, who boxed out cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis for another 5-yard touchdown.

29. Jackson’s last drop-back ended in a sack, as Madubuike and outside linebacker David Ojabo cut through the offensive line to surround Jackson in the pocket.

Other notes