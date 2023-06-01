A month ago, the Ravens declined inside linebacker Patrick Queen’s fifth-year option, denying him a $12.7 million payday in 2024. He’s not worried about it, though. Quite the opposite.

“It’s a blessing in disguise, really,” Queen said after practice at Thursday’s voluntary organized team activities. “You see guys go both sides of it [the fifth-year option] and get paid either way. And at the end of the day, I’m just focused on being the best teammate that I can be, being the best player that I can be and just going out there and proving myself, going out there and playing the game that I love to play at a high level.”

Queen, a 2020 first-round pick, enters his contract year coming off a career year in Baltimore. He finished 2022 with career highs in tackles (117), sacks (five), quarterback hits (14), interceptions (two) and passes defended (six). Over the final eight weeks of the regular season, he graded out as Pro Football Focus’ 10th-best off-ball linebacker.

Queen’s misfortune, at least contractually, is that he happens to play next to the NFL’s highest-paid inside linebacker. All-Pro Roquan Smith signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension with the Ravens in January, limiting the team’s spending power on defense.

Over the offseason, Queen hinted at his unhappiness with contract talks, removing Ravens-related photos from his Instagram. When the team drafted inside linebacker Trenton Simpson in the third round, Queen tweeted, “Sheesh.” But Queen said Thursday that he “came to the realization that everything is not a bad thing.”

“Anything in life, you go through emotions,” he said. “And at the end of the day, it may take some others longer to get over it, and I just had many talks from many people and different outlooks on it. ... Front office, talked to them a little bit, and they kept me grounded and let me know where it really was and how they feel and stuff.”

Queen said he wants to remain in Baltimore — “This is where I want to be” — but that “however the chips fall, I’m happy with it.” For now, he’s focused on learning the defense, building on his partnership with Smith and starting the 2023 season the way he finished the 2022 season.

“At the end of the day, I ain’t focused on the future,” he said. “I’m just focused on right now. And I think, if I take care of my business and do what I’m supposed to do, all that’s going to fall into place.”